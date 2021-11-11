3,925 Shares in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Acquired by Advisor Resource Council

Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,925 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BMRN. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management grew its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 142.7% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. 94.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on BMRN. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $86.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.39.

NASDAQ BMRN opened at $81.54 on Thursday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.59 and a 12 month high of $92.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The company has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,019.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.99.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $408.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.29 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 2.02%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 2,739 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total transaction of $201,590.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

