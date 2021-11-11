3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) Trading Down 9.2% Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) were down 9.2% during trading on Thursday after B. Riley lowered their price target on the stock from $26.00 to $24.00. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the stock. 3D Systems traded as low as $25.18 and last traded at $25.47. Approximately 57,157 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 6,913,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.04.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of 3D Systems from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of 3D Systems in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.75.

In other news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total value of $117,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 203,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,999,287.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves acquired 4,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.37 per share, for a total transaction of $125,116.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,000 shares of company stock worth $348,880 over the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in 3D Systems by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 101,651 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $4,063,000 after buying an additional 11,166 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in 3D Systems by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 565,921 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $15,528,000 after buying an additional 36,018 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in 3D Systems by 138.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 103,238 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $4,042,000 after buying an additional 59,905 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in 3D Systems by 4,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,050 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Spinnaker Trust purchased a new stake in 3D Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. 67.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.11.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The 3D printing company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $156.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.51 million. 3D Systems had a net margin of 48.39% and a return on equity of 0.84%. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that 3D Systems Co. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

