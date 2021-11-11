$40.39 Million in Sales Expected for Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) to report $40.39 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Heritage Commerce’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $39.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $41.70 million. Heritage Commerce posted sales of $36.26 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heritage Commerce will report full year sales of $154.71 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $152.80 million to $156.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $160.99 million, with estimates ranging from $153.48 million to $165.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Heritage Commerce.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 28.64% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $40.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.58 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heritage Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

In other news, Director Stephen G. Heitel sold 27,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $332,302.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jason Philip Dinapoli acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.11 per share, for a total transaction of $60,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HTBK. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Heritage Commerce in the second quarter valued at $8,888,000. FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 92.4% in the second quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,337,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,877,000 after buying an additional 642,200 shares during the period. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,631,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Heritage Commerce by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,100,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,246,000 after acquiring an additional 482,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Heritage Commerce by 368.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 440,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,998,000 after acquiring an additional 346,360 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HTBK traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.14. 1,605 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,445. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.53. Heritage Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $7.98 and a fifty-two week high of $12.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $730.91 million, a PE ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. Heritage Commerce’s payout ratio is 68.42%.

Heritage Commerce Company Profile

Heritage Commerce Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking. It operates through the following Banking and Factoring segments. The Banking segment includes holding company’s results of operations. The Factoring segment focuses on factoring originated by bay view funding. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

