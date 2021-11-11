400,000 Shares in First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FRSG) Purchased by Blackstone Inc

Blackstone Inc acquired a new position in First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FRSG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,882,000. Blackstone Inc owned approximately 5.91% of First Reserve Sustainable Growth as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in First Reserve Sustainable Growth in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,941,000. Hartree Partners LP bought a new stake in First Reserve Sustainable Growth in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,850,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in First Reserve Sustainable Growth in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,541,000. Par Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth during the 2nd quarter valued at about $970,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,063,000.

Get First Reserve Sustainable Growth alerts:

First Reserve Sustainable Growth stock opened at $9.91 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.87. First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $10.02.

First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp., blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FRSG).

Receive News & Ratings for First Reserve Sustainable Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Reserve Sustainable Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.