$41.29 Million in Sales Expected for Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) will report sales of $41.29 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Zynex’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $42.00 million and the lowest is $40.54 million. Zynex posted sales of $25.61 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Zynex will report full-year sales of $131.22 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $130.48 million to $131.94 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $179.58 million, with estimates ranging from $164.80 million to $194.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Zynex.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. Zynex had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 8.65%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ZYXI. B. Riley raised Zynex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $19.50 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.50 price target on shares of Zynex in a report on Friday, July 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Zynex in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Zynex from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zynex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.20.

NASDAQ:ZYXI traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.62. The company had a trading volume of 333,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,174. Zynex has a 1-year low of $10.66 and a 1-year high of $22.89. The firm has a market cap of $508.48 million, a PE ratio of 52.21 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.79 and a quick ratio of 5.90.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $10.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Zynex by 5,705.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Zynex by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Zynex by 87.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 3,349 shares in the last quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zynex in the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Zynex in the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.24% of the company’s stock.

Zynex, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices. It sells electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. The company also develops a new blood volume monitor for use in hospitals and surgery centers. Zynex was founded by Thomas Sandgaard in 1996 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

