43,202 Shares in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Purchased by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 43,202 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,603,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 700 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

FCX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $36.50 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.06.

Shares of NYSE FCX opened at $37.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.50. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.23 and a 52 week high of $46.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.65 and its 200 day moving average is $37.24.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 18.45%. The company had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.41%.

In related news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 67,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $2,619,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

