4,513 Shares in Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) Acquired by Amundi

Amundi acquired a new position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 494.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PHAT stock opened at $21.83 on Thursday. Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.36 and a 12-month high of $50.78. The firm has a market cap of $684.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 5.34, a current ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.32.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.07. Sell-side analysts predict that Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David A. Socks sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total value of $562,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Socks sold 15,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total transaction of $505,282.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,047,372 shares of company stock valued at $22,373,724 in the last three months. 32.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PHAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.25.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

