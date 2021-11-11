$454.77 Million in Sales Expected for BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) This Quarter

Analysts expect BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) to post $454.77 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for BOK Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $455.90 million and the lowest is $453.30 million. BOK Financial reported sales of $494.01 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BOK Financial will report full-year sales of $1.87 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $1.90 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $1.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for BOK Financial.

Get BOK Financial alerts:

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $510.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.49 million. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 32.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.19 earnings per share.

BOKF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on BOK Financial from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet raised shares of BOK Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Hovde Group decreased their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.50.

Shares of BOKF traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $108.90. 1,036 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,210. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.68. BOK Financial has a twelve month low of $65.33 and a twelve month high of $110.75. The company has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 22.01%.

In related news, Director Steven Bangert sold 8,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total transaction of $750,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.19, for a total transaction of $1,001,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,450 shares of company stock worth $2,612,360. Company insiders own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 46.7% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 18.6% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 727 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customers risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

Further Reading: 12b-1 Fees

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BOK Financial (BOKF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.