478 Shares in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Acquired by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 478 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,124,607 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,608,668,000 after buying an additional 43,970 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,903,465 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,665,235,000 after buying an additional 56,702 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,892,865 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,406,141,000 after buying an additional 386,410 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,300,590 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,734,554,000 after buying an additional 59,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,155,077 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,879,406,000 after buying an additional 59,959 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total value of $390,602.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 22,247 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.68, for a total value of $20,593,602.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE BLK opened at $959.21 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $898.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $885.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 1.08. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $654.87 and a 1-year high of $971.78.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.81 by $1.14. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 30.97%. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.22 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.8 EPS for the current year.

BLK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on BlackRock from $1,001.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Argus upped their price objective on BlackRock from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $956.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Bank of America initiated coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,080.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on BlackRock from $1,021.00 to $1,026.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $961.40.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

Read More: What are the components of an earnings report?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.