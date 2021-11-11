4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,047. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $21.40 and a 12-month high of $55.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.19.

Get 4D Molecular Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded 4D Molecular Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

In related news, Director David Schaffer sold 16,871 shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.61, for a total value of $482,679.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,668 shares of company stock worth $1,536,155. Company insiders own 19.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 58.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 430,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,374,000 after purchasing an additional 158,641 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 39.2% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 27,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 7,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 30.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Company Profile

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops product candidates using its adeno-associated viruses vectors. It develops a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has three product candidates that are in clinical trials: 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease.

Read More: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for 4D Molecular Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 4D Molecular Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.