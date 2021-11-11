5:01 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FVAM) Shares Bought by Boothbay Fund Management LLC

Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 5:01 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FVAM) by 24.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,537 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,572 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned 0.33% of 5:01 Acquisition worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in 5:01 Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in 5:01 Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $254,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in 5:01 Acquisition by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 199,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after buying an additional 11,311 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in 5:01 Acquisition by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 394,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,897,000 after buying an additional 61,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in 5:01 Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,980,000. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

5:01 Acquisition stock opened at $9.81 on Thursday. 5:01 Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.28 and a 52-week high of $13.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.79.

5:01 Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

