513 Shares in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Acquired by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 513 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LULU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $11,914,000 after buying an additional 4,589 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,590 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,220 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,863,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 328.6% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,030 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.98% of the company’s stock.
LULU opened at $457.36 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $421.77 and a 200 day moving average of $382.83. The company has a market cap of $59.37 billion, a PE ratio of 72.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.30. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $269.28 and a 12 month high of $478.66.
In other news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 250 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 21,223 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.75, for a total transaction of $9,014,469.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,723 shares of company stock valued at $13,501,272. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several research analysts have issued reports on LULU shares. Argus raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $416.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $446.00 to $481.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $411.00 to $419.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $451.60.
lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.
