513 Shares in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Acquired by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 513 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LULU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $11,914,000 after buying an additional 4,589 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,590 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,220 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,863,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 328.6% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,030 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

LULU opened at $457.36 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $421.77 and a 200 day moving average of $382.83. The company has a market cap of $59.37 billion, a PE ratio of 72.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.30. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $269.28 and a 12 month high of $478.66.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 34.16%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 250 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 21,223 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.75, for a total transaction of $9,014,469.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,723 shares of company stock valued at $13,501,272. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LULU shares. Argus raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $416.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $446.00 to $481.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $411.00 to $419.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $451.60.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

