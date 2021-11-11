$529.74 Million in Sales Expected for CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) will announce sales of $529.74 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for CNX Resources’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $430.80 million and the highest is $864.10 million. CNX Resources reported sales of $626.70 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 15.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CNX Resources will report full year sales of $1.67 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $2.34 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $2.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CNX Resources.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.01 million. CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 4.31% and a positive return on equity of 8.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CNX. Raymond James lowered shares of CNX Resources from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of CNX Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of CNX Resources stock opened at $14.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.45. CNX Resources has a twelve month low of $8.82 and a twelve month high of $16.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNX. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,326,024 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,821,000 after buying an additional 752,984 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 373.7% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 100,071 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,471,000 after buying an additional 78,944 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 183,830 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,702,000 after buying an additional 15,289 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 83.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,025,625 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,776,000 after buying an additional 922,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 534,867 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,862,000 after buying an additional 143,442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

CNX Resources Corp. is an independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. The company deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. The firm operates through the Marcellus Shale, and Coalbed Methane segments.

