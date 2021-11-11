5,433 Shares in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Purchased by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHN. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in First Horizon during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Horizon by 33.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in First Horizon by 220.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 6,547 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Horizon during the second quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Horizon during the first quarter worth about $183,000. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FHN opened at $17.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.98. First Horizon Co. has a 1 year low of $11.20 and a 1 year high of $19.45.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $739.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $744.91 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 14.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 34.09%.

First Horizon declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 26th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

FHN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. UBS Group downgraded shares of First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Raymond James downgraded shares of First Horizon from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of First Horizon from $21.00 to $19.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.30.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

