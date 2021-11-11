$6.39 Billion in Sales Expected for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) will announce sales of $6.39 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Gilead Sciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.22 billion to $6.69 billion. Gilead Sciences reported sales of $7.42 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will report full year sales of $26.48 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $26.28 billion to $26.75 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $24.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.34 billion to $25.52 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Gilead Sciences.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 56.59% and a net margin of 26.91%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 EPS.

GILD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$84.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.36.

Gilead Sciences stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $67.43. The stock had a trading volume of 3,349,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,167,858. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.72 and its 200 day moving average is $68.55. Gilead Sciences has a one year low of $56.56 and a one year high of $73.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 48.46%.

In related news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $986,725.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,187,977.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 10.4% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 105,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,815,000 after acquiring an additional 9,953 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 8.7% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 302,387 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,542,000 after acquiring an additional 24,152 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 8.9% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 140,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,056,000 after acquiring an additional 11,415 shares during the period. Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $297,000. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Featured Article: What is cost of equity?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gilead Sciences (GILD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.