$62.90 Million in Sales Expected for Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) will announce $62.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Horizon Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $61.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $64.00 million. Horizon Bancorp posted sales of $63.36 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Horizon Bancorp will report full year sales of $235.53 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $233.80 million to $238.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $248.77 million, with estimates ranging from $239.60 million to $254.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Horizon Bancorp.

Get Horizon Bancorp alerts:

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 33.17% and a return on equity of 12.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS.

HBNC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Horizon Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of HBNC stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.10. 106,478 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,624. The stock has a market capitalization of $883.42 million, a P/E ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.25. Horizon Bancorp has a 12-month low of $13.71 and a 12-month high of $20.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. This is a positive change from Horizon Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.30%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HBNC. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,820,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,823,000 after purchasing an additional 487,108 shares during the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,274,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 179,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,266,000 after purchasing an additional 90,150 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 300,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,229,000 after purchasing an additional 70,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 134.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 115,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 66,297 shares during the last quarter. 53.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Horizon Bancorp

Horizon Bancorp, Inc (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers personal banking, business banking, investment and trust, and mortgage services. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Michigan City, IN.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Horizon Bancorp (HBNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.