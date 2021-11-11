$709.75 Million in Sales Expected for Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) will announce sales of $709.75 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Masonite International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $704.92 million to $712.54 million. Masonite International posted sales of $618.54 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Masonite International will report full-year sales of $0.00 for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.84 billion to $2.96 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Masonite International.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $652.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.71 million. Masonite International had a return on equity of 25.23% and a net margin of 5.68%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share.

DOOR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Masonite International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Masonite International from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Masonite International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.20.

Shares of NYSE:DOOR traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $117.20. 148,825 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,455. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.34. Masonite International has a 12 month low of $83.01 and a 12 month high of $132.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.99.

In other Masonite International news, insider Robert Edgar Lewis sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.39, for a total transaction of $917,925.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,287,101.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay Ira Steinfeld acquired 450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $122.80 per share, with a total value of $55,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,305 shares in the company, valued at $283,054. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DOOR. BOKF NA purchased a new position in Masonite International during the third quarter worth about $263,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Masonite International by 21.6% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 164,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,446,000 after acquiring an additional 29,234 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Masonite International during the third quarter worth approximately $251,000. Pitcairn Co. boosted its position in Masonite International by 3.0% during the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Masonite International by 21.6% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

