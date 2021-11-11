$713.39 Million in Sales Expected for Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) will announce $713.39 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Viasat’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $746.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $687.50 million. Viasat reported sales of $575.56 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viasat will report full year sales of $2.80 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.68 billion to $2.88 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.90 billion to $3.53 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Viasat.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). Viasat had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 1.36%. The firm had revenue of $701.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Viasat from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Viasat from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:VSAT traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $54.73. The stock had a trading volume of 3,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,985. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Viasat has a 52 week low of $29.82 and a 52 week high of $68.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 116.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 122.55 and a beta of 1.11.

In related news, EVP Kevin J. Harkenrider sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.54, for a total transaction of $1,384,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Viasat by 5.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,321,768 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $315,077,000 after buying an additional 313,550 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Viasat by 10.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,078,298 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $334,733,000 after purchasing an additional 554,089 shares during the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Viasat by 12.1% in the second quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,521,761 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $125,685,000 after purchasing an additional 271,747 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its holdings in shares of Viasat by 4.7% in the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,378,549 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $118,547,000 after purchasing an additional 106,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Viasat by 22.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,791,564 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,292,000 after purchasing an additional 329,571 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Viasat Company Profile

ViaSat, Inc provides communications technologies and services. It operates through following segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks and Government Systems. The Satellite Services segment provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services with multiple applications to consumers, enterprises, and mobile broadband customers (including commercial airlines and maritime vessels) both in the United States and abroad.

