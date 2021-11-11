$79.31 Million in Sales Expected for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) to announce $79.31 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $262.00 million and the lowest is $32.00 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $7.63 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 939.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $174.12 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $132.10 million to $362.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $252.76 million, with estimates ranging from $135.00 million to $469.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ARWR. TheStreet upgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Chardan Capital reduced their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.33.

NASDAQ:ARWR traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.78. 393,613 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 734,636. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $56.05 and a twelve month high of $93.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.28 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.53.

In other news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 50,000 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $3,281,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Adeoye Y. Olukotun sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total value of $318,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $4,593,750 over the last ninety days. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 27.9% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 50.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 517,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,337,000 after acquiring an additional 173,082 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $429,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 31.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 61,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,131,000 after acquiring an additional 14,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 39.1% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 924,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,299,000 after acquiring an additional 259,793 shares in the last quarter. 63.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It develops medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC. The company was founded by R.

