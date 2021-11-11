$8.27 Million in Sales Expected for Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) to post $8.27 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Alpine Income Property Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $7.45 million and the highest estimate coming in at $9.18 million. Alpine Income Property Trust posted sales of $5.39 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 53.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Alpine Income Property Trust will report full year sales of $28.77 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $27.76 million to $29.72 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $38.75 million, with estimates ranging from $33.00 million to $42.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Alpine Income Property Trust.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. Alpine Income Property Trust had a return on equity of 1.00% and a net margin of 7.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PINE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Alpine Income Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Alpine Income Property Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Alpine Income Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.90.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 843,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,051,000 after purchasing an additional 211,497 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 126.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 688,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,098,000 after purchasing an additional 385,018 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 468,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,908,000 after purchasing an additional 73,874 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 453,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,871,000 after purchasing an additional 81,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 410,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,807,000 after purchasing an additional 70,830 shares in the last quarter. 55.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.07. 30,075 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,750. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.05. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 1-year low of $13.77 and a 1-year high of $20.75. The company has a market cap of $215.55 million, a P/E ratio of 111.71, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a $0.255 dividend. This is a boost from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 600.00%.

About Alpine Income Property Trust

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

