$8.27 Million in Sales Expected for Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) This Quarter

Posted by on Nov 11th, 2021

Equities analysts expect Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) to post $8.27 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Alpine Income Property Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $7.45 million and the highest estimate coming in at $9.18 million. Alpine Income Property Trust posted sales of $5.39 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 53.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Alpine Income Property Trust will report full year sales of $28.77 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $27.76 million to $29.72 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $38.75 million, with estimates ranging from $33.00 million to $42.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Alpine Income Property Trust.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. Alpine Income Property Trust had a return on equity of 1.00% and a net margin of 7.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PINE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Alpine Income Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Alpine Income Property Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Alpine Income Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.90.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 843,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,051,000 after purchasing an additional 211,497 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 126.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 688,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,098,000 after purchasing an additional 385,018 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 468,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,908,000 after purchasing an additional 73,874 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 453,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,871,000 after purchasing an additional 81,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 410,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,807,000 after purchasing an additional 70,830 shares in the last quarter. 55.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.07. 30,075 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,750. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.05. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 1-year low of $13.77 and a 1-year high of $20.75. The company has a market cap of $215.55 million, a P/E ratio of 111.71, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a $0.255 dividend. This is a boost from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 600.00%.

About Alpine Income Property Trust

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

Featured Article: Straddles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alpine Income Property Trust (PINE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE)

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.