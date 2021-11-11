800 Shares in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Purchased by Front Row Advisors LLC

Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 56.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,402,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $574,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590,556 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 308.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,465,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,033 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 5,943.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,006,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,557,000 after purchasing an additional 990,254 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $119,235,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 460.0% during the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 700,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,336,000 after purchasing an additional 575,000 shares in the last quarter. 85.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Simon Property Group Inc /De/ purchased 512,820 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,230,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

SPG opened at $163.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.01 and a fifty-two week high of $171.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $140.49 and its 200 day moving average is $132.50. The stock has a market cap of $53.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.50.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.70). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 41.00% and a return on equity of 53.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 97.24%.

SPG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Simon Property Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.78.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

