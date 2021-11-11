8,515 Shares in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Acquired by Ibex Wealth Advisors

Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JHG. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Janus Henderson Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in Janus Henderson Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 83,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,260,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Janus Henderson Group by 1.3% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 35,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Janus Henderson Group by 8.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Group during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JHG opened at $47.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 12-month low of $26.01 and a 12-month high of $48.55. The firm has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.98.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.20. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 24.61%. The firm had revenue of $687.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.69%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on JHG shares. Citigroup lowered Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $51.00 to $57.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Janus Henderson Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Janus Henderson Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.10.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998 is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

