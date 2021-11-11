889 Shares in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Acquired by Boothbay Fund Management LLC

Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 889 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FDS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 240,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,703 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $266,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $960,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $990,000. Institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDS stock opened at $448.58 on Thursday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $294.21 and a 1 year high of $452.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $405.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $364.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The company has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.26, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.77.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $411.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.92 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.11% and a return on equity of 43.41%. FactSet Research Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.88 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.63%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FDS shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $303.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $286.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $337.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $330.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $379.60.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.41, for a total value of $951,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 2,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.78, for a total transaction of $807,130.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,555 shares of company stock valued at $5,463,967 in the last ninety days. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

