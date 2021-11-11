9,922 Shares in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Acquired by Boothbay Fund Management LLC

Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,762,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,690,000 after buying an additional 114,414 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 22,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 6,760 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,541,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,893,000 after buying an additional 83,813 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 422.3% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 153,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,119,000 after buying an additional 124,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 223.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 50,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after buying an additional 34,773 shares in the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PEAK. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.85.

Shares of NYSE:PEAK opened at $33.99 on Thursday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $28.09 and a one year high of $37.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.76 and a 200-day moving average of $34.63. The company has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a PE ratio of 29.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.29). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 33.74% and a return on equity of 1.54%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.35%.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

