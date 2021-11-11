a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NYSE:AKA traded up $0.34 on Thursday, hitting $12.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,746. a.k.a. Brands has a 12 month low of $7.79 and a 12 month high of $12.10.

Several research firms have recently commented on AKA. Cowen began coverage on a.k.a. Brands in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on a.k.a. Brands from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their price target on a.k.a. Brands from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America began coverage on a.k.a. Brands in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist began coverage on a.k.a. Brands in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.56.

a.k.a. Brands provides platform for diversified, direct-to-consumer, digitally native fashion brands. The company’s brand portfolio includes Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup and Rebdolls. a.k.a. Brands is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

