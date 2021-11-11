a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

AKA stock traded up $0.32 on Thursday, reaching $12.17. The company had a trading volume of 7,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,746. a.k.a. Brands has a 1 year low of $7.79 and a 1 year high of $12.10.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on a.k.a. Brands in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on a.k.a. Brands in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on a.k.a. Brands from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on a.k.a. Brands in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on a.k.a. Brands in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.56.

a.k.a. Brands provides platform for diversified, direct-to-consumer, digitally native fashion brands. The company’s brand portfolio includes Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup and Rebdolls. a.k.a. Brands is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

