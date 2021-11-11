AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $84.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.46% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Aaon Inc. is a manufacturer of air-conditioning and heating equipment consisting of rooftop units, chillers, air-handling units, condensing units and coils. Its products serve the new construction and replacement markets. The Company has successfully gained market share through its semi-custom product lines, which offer the customer value, quality, function, serviceability and efficiency. “

Separately, DA Davidson upgraded shares of AAON from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

NASDAQ:AAON opened at $76.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.14 and a beta of 0.59. AAON has a fifty-two week low of $59.22 and a fifty-two week high of $81.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.16.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $138.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.15 million. AAON had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AAON will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 2,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total transaction of $195,435.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul K. Lackey, Jr. sold 688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.39, for a total transaction of $44,988.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 69,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,534,077.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,999 shares of company stock valued at $275,263 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.61% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in AAON by 482.5% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 19,923 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 16,503 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in AAON by 9.2% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,452 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AAON by 7.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,030 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in AAON by 7.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 71,503 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,475,000 after purchasing an additional 5,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in AAON by 75.8% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 75,608 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,293,000 after purchasing an additional 32,601 shares in the last quarter. 69.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AAON

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

