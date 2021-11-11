Abdiel Capital Management, Llc Purchases 45,642 Shares of Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Stock

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 45,642 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $1,254,698.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Abdiel Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 2nd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 29,101 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.45 per share, with a total value of $798,822.45.

On Wednesday, October 27th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 11,529 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.30 per share, with a total value of $314,741.70.

On Monday, October 25th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 16,679 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.68 per share, with a total value of $444,995.72.

On Friday, September 24th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 500 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.81 per share, with a total value of $15,905.00.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 41,573 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.31 per share, with a total value of $1,301,650.63.

On Monday, September 20th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 163,303 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.95 per share, with a total value of $4,890,924.85.

On Friday, September 17th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 309,022 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.93 per share, with a total value of $9,558,050.46.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 196,356 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.02 per share, for a total transaction of $6,090,963.12.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 18,249 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.99 per share, for a total transaction of $565,536.51.

On Friday, September 3rd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 46,173 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,420,281.48.

CRCT opened at $28.90 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.40. Cricut, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.88 and a 12 month high of $47.36.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts expect that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

CRCT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered Cricut from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cricut from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cricut from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Cricut from $29.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cricut presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.57.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRCT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cricut by 78.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Cricut in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cricut in the second quarter worth about $208,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cricut in the second quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cricut in the second quarter worth about $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.48% of the company’s stock.

About Cricut

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

