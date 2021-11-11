Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) will announce $0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.70 and the lowest is $0.54. Abercrombie & Fitch reported earnings of $0.76 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch will report full year earnings of $4.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.22 to $4.64. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $4.59. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Abercrombie & Fitch.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.93. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 32.06%. The business had revenue of $864.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

ANF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Abercrombie & Fitch presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.20.

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 5,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $260,595.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kerrii B. Anderson bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.17 per share, for a total transaction of $35,170.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 258.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,056 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 1,644.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,390 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 1st quarter valued at about $165,000. 96.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abercrombie & Fitch stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $45.30. 662,621 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,644,067. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.84. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 52 week low of $17.36 and a 52 week high of $48.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear; and personal care products and accessories for men, women and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

See Also: Bid-Ask Spread

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.