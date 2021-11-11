Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:AWP)

Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th.

Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund has decreased its dividend by 20.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,073. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.49. Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund has a 1 year low of $4.94 and a 1 year high of $6.92.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,172,938 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,632 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund were worth $7,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund Company Profile

Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund is a closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is capital appreciation and its secondary investment objective is high current income. The company was founded on February 13, 2007 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

