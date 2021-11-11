Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Stock Holdings Increased by National Pension Service

National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,770 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $1,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 938 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,910 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Abiomed by 5.6% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 848 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in shares of Abiomed by 0.3% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 18,601 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,806,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Abiomed by 20.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 401 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 90.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Abiomed alerts:

Shares of Abiomed stock opened at $355.57 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $349.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $326.39. Abiomed, Inc. has a 52 week low of $254.41 and a 52 week high of $387.40. The stock has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a PE ratio of 109.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.26.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. Abiomed had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $248.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Abiomed’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 3,492 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,222,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul Thomas sold 663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.77, for a total transaction of $219,300.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ABMD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Abiomed from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Abiomed in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Abiomed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $373.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut Abiomed from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $365.60.

About Abiomed

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

Further Reading: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Abiomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abiomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.