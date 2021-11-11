Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) Lowered to Underperform at Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $10.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $17.00.

ABSI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Absci in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a hold rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Absci from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Absci in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Absci in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Absci in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Absci presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.00.

NASDAQ:ABSI opened at $12.89 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.17. Absci has a 12-month low of $9.62 and a 12-month high of $31.53.

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.15). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Absci will post -1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ABSI. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Absci in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Absci in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Absci in the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Absci in the 3rd quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Sands Capital Ventures LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Absci in the 3rd quarter valued at $672,000. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Absci

Absci Corporation is the AI-powered synthetic biology company unlocking the potential of proteins as the next generation of therapeutics. The company’s Creation(TM) Platform involved in discovery of novel biotherapeutic drug candidates and generation of the cell lines to manufacture them in a single efficient process.

