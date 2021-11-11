Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Absci Corp (NASDAQ:ABSI)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $18.03, but opened at $16.90. Absci shares last traded at $14.57, with a volume of 3,225 shares changing hands.

The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.15).

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Absci in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on Absci in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Absci in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Absci in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Absci in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABSI. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Absci in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Absci in the third quarter worth approximately $139,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Absci in the third quarter worth approximately $770,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Absci in the third quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Sands Capital Ventures LLC purchased a new stake in Absci in the third quarter worth approximately $672,000. 27.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.17.

About Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI)

Absci Corporation is the AI-powered synthetic biology company unlocking the potential of proteins as the next generation of therapeutics. The company’s Creation(TM) Platform involved in discovery of novel biotherapeutic drug candidates and generation of the cell lines to manufacture them in a single efficient process.

