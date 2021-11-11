Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.36.
ASO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Wedbush started coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th.
Shares of NASDAQ:ASO traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.69. The company had a trading volume of 66,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,245,051. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.46. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 1-year low of $14.94 and a 1-year high of $48.17. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.02.
In related news, major shareholder 2006 Allstar Blocker L.P. Kkr sold 18,645,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.52, for a total value of $811,456,599.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Steven Paul Lawrence sold 4,455 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $213,929.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,661,970 shares of company stock valued at $812,205,048 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 244.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,277,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,099,000 after purchasing an additional 8,002,911 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 109.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,807,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,518,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040,145 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 4,927.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,571,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520,087 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 86.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,898,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,778,000 after buying an additional 1,802,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1,107.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,706,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,370,000 after buying an additional 1,565,102 shares in the last quarter. 96.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Academy Sports and Outdoors
Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.
See Also: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index
Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.