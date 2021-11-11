Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) CFO Brian M. Carroll Sells 17,136 Shares of Stock

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) CFO Brian M. Carroll sold 17,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $240,418.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE ACEL opened at $13.43 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.13. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.82 and a twelve month high of $14.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.96 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Accel Entertainment had a return on equity of 33.87% and a net margin of 3.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Accel Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 3,026.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth about $126,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 110,991.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 13,319 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Accel Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Accel Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.42.

About Accel Entertainment

Accel Entertainment, Inc engages in the installation and operation of video gaming terminals in licensed video gaming locations. It also operates stand-alone ATMs in gaming and non-gaming locations. The company was founded by Andrew Rubenstein and Gordon Rubenstein on December 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Burr Ridge, IL.

