Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) CFO Brian M. Carroll Sells 17,136 Shares of Stock

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) CFO Brian M. Carroll sold 17,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $240,418.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
NYSE ACEL opened at $13.43 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.13. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.82 and a twelve month high of $14.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.96 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03.
Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Accel Entertainment had a return on equity of 33.87% and a net margin of 3.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Accel Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Accel Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Accel Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.42.
About Accel Entertainment
Accel Entertainment, Inc engages in the installation and operation of video gaming terminals in licensed video gaming locations. It also operates stand-alone ATMs in gaming and non-gaming locations. The company was founded by Andrew Rubenstein and Gordon Rubenstein on December 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Burr Ridge, IL.
Further Reading: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?
Receive News & Ratings for Accel Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accel Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.