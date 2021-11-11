Accurate Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,279 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DIS. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its position in The Walt Disney by 142.9% in the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in The Walt Disney in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on DIS. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $223.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.41.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total transaction of $1,492,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,951,613.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded down $14.78 on Thursday, reaching $159.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,029,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,481,572. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $134.10 and a 52-week high of $203.02. The company has a market cap of $290.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 261.75, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.24.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.15). The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

