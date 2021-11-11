Accurate Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,764 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PayPal by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,302,393 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,195,782,000 after buying an additional 359,689 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of PayPal by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,178,805 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,168,718,000 after buying an additional 560,349 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in PayPal by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,736,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,445,102,000 after purchasing an additional 620,061 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in PayPal by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,846,385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,035,944,000 after purchasing an additional 366,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in PayPal by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,068,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,517,662,000 after purchasing an additional 613,441 shares during the last quarter. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PYPL has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $329.00 to $268.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $360.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.85.

PayPal stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $204.58. 229,124 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,453,310. The company has a market capitalization of $240.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $259.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $269.58. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $183.54 and a 1 year high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total value of $3,431,172.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,548,106.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total value of $2,345,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

