Accurate Wealth Management LLC Invests $15.98 Million in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 45,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $15,982,000. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 14.0% of Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Affiance Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 1,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 42.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QQQ traded up $2.71 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $392.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 332,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,283,660. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $374.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $359.07. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $283.38 and a twelve month high of $400.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.414 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

