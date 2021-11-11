Accurate Wealth Management LLC Invests $394,000 in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XAR. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 421,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,826,000 after acquiring an additional 31,110 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $302,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,179,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 759.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 4,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,819 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA XAR traded down $1.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $123.65. 51,178 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,678. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $96.88 and a 52-week high of $136.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $121.07.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.