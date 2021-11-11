Accurate Wealth Management LLC Invests $449,000 in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter valued at $234,000. Hoylecohen LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 113,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,175,000 after buying an additional 50,521 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 140,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,863,000 after buying an additional 6,731 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 7,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter worth $2,450,000. 72.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $1,516,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $59.56. 59,773 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,743,854. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $56.11 and a 1 year high of $69.75. The company has a market capitalization of $132.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.89% and a positive return on equity of 43.05%. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently -81.67%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BMY. Argus lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.60.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

