Accurate Wealth Management LLC Invests $472,000 in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,306 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 420.0% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 234 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price (up previously from $200.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.92.

QUALCOMM stock traded up $3.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $162.96. The company had a trading volume of 80,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,932,265. The stock has a market cap of $183.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.31. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $122.17 and a 1 year high of $169.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $136.50 and a 200 day moving average of $138.19.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 104.16%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.56%.

QUALCOMM announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 12th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the wireless technology company to purchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

