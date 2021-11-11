Accurate Wealth Management LLC Takes $1.13 Million Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,000. The PNC Financial Services Group accounts for about 1.0% of Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Usca Ria LLC lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 13,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth about $1,117,000. Zacks Investment Management lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 215,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,078,000 after acquiring an additional 9,484 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 425.3% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 121,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,233,000 after acquiring an additional 98,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 43,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

PNC traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $206.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,750,323. The stock has a market cap of $87.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.79 and a twelve month high of $217.60.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 30.94%. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.20%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PNC shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $201.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Bank of America lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.03.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.28, for a total value of $26,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.20, for a total value of $648,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,500 shares of company stock worth $747,904 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

