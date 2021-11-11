Accurate Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 7,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $811,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CCK. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Crown by 30.8% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in Crown by 2,292.0% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Crown in the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Crown by 20.8% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 83.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Crown news, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 3,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $411,634.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CCK traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $106.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 397 shares, compared to its average volume of 991,151. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.65 and a 1 year high of $114.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.88.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.06. Crown had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 36.22%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.06%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.80.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

