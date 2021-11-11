Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.38 EPS

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.38, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.14) earnings per share.

Shares of Achieve Life Sciences stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,031. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.37. The firm has a market cap of $78.45 million, a PE ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.27. Achieve Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $6.63 and a fifty-two week high of $16.10.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ACHV. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Achieve Life Sciences stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) by 59.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 139,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,654 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.26% of Achieve Life Sciences worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 20.59% of the company’s stock.

About Achieve Life Sciences

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cytisinicline for smoking cessation. Its products includes cytisine, a plant-based alkaloid with a binding affinity to the nicotinic acetylcholine receptor. The company was founded in October 1991 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

