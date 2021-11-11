Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.38 EPS

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.38, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.14) earnings per share.
Shares of Achieve Life Sciences stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,031. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.37. The firm has a market cap of $78.45 million, a PE ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.27. Achieve Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $6.63 and a fifty-two week high of $16.10.
A number of research firms have weighed in on ACHV. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a report on Thursday, August 26th.
About Achieve Life Sciences
Achieve Life Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cytisinicline for smoking cessation. Its products includes cytisine, a plant-based alkaloid with a binding affinity to the nicotinic acetylcholine receptor. The company was founded in October 1991 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
