Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ ACHL opened at $6.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 17.21, a quick ratio of 17.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.82. Achilles Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.45 and a twelve month high of $18.95.

ACHL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Achilles Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Achilles Therapeutics from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.80.

Achilles Therapeutics Plc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, develops precision T cell therapies to treat various types of solid tumors. The company's lead product candidates include CHIRON, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and THETIS, a product candidate in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of metastatic or recurrent melanoma.

