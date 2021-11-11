Actinium (ACM) Price Tops $0.0229 on Exchanges

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 11th. Actinium has a total market capitalization of $830,387.88 and $18,979.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Actinium coin can now be purchased for about $0.0229 or 0.00000035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Actinium has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000159 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000020 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 24% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000042 BTC.

About Actinium

ACM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Actinium’s total supply is 36,219,950 coins. The official website for Actinium is actinium.org. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Actinium is a decentralized digital asset that uses blockchain technology to bring cryptocurrency to all customers and stores through safety and easiness of use. The Actinium is mineable through the use of Lyra2z as a PoW algorithm that brings an energy efficient algorithm, keeps GPU cards from overheating, lowers the efficiency-gap between AMD and NVIDIA GPUs. Actinium also offers a mobile wallet and a hardware wallet (Ledger Nano S & Ledger Blue). Built on Litecoin source code, ACM is a medium of exchange within the Actinium network. “

Buying and Selling Actinium

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Actinium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Actinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

