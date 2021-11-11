Acura Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ACUR) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.52

Acura Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACUR)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.52 and traded as high as $0.56. Acura Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.56, with a volume of 12,403 shares.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.52. The firm has a market cap of $12.44 million, a P/E ratio of -11.20 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Get Acura Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Acura Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ACUR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.61 million for the quarter.

Acura Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of abuse deterrent, orally administered pharmaceutical products. Its technology platforms include AVERSION, IMPEDE, and LIMITX. The company was founded on April 10, 1935 and is headquartered in Palatine, IL.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Acura Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acura Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.