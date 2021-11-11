ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of ACVA stock traded up $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $19.27. 93,679 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 853,697. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.36 and its 200 day moving average is $22.99. ACV Auctions has a 1-year low of $16.15 and a 1-year high of $37.77.

Get ACV Auctions alerts:

In other news, insider Craig Eric Anderson sold 7,500 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert P. Goodman sold 147,000 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total transaction of $3,145,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 370,875 shares of company stock valued at $7,642,708.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ACV Auctions stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. 26.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACVA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Citigroup raised ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ACV Auctions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ACV Auctions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.08.

About ACV Auctions

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for ACV Auctions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACV Auctions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.