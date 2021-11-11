ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) Posts Earnings Results

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ ACVA traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.59. 87,548 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 853,697. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.99. ACV Auctions has a 12 month low of $16.15 and a 12 month high of $37.77.

In other ACV Auctions news, Director Robert P. Goodman sold 147,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total transaction of $3,145,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Craig Eric Anderson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 370,875 shares of company stock valued at $7,642,708.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ACV Auctions stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) by 1,831.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,209 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,059 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in ACV Auctions were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised shares of ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ACV Auctions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.08.

ACV Auctions Company Profile

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

