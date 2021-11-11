Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.21), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.14. The stock had a trading volume of 458,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,751. The firm has a market capitalization of $371.15 million, a P/E ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a current ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.36 and its 200 day moving average is $5.52. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.52 and a one year high of $9.15.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) by 1,586.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,339 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 56,761 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.13% of Adamas Pharmaceuticals worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 69.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADMS. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $9.10 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “market outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.27.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovery and development of chrono-synchronous therapies for chronic neurologic disorders. Its products include GOCOVRI, ADS-5012, ADS-4101, and Namzaric. GOCOVRI is indicated for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease receiving levodopa-based therapy.

