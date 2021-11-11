Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.21), Fidelity Earnings reports.
Adamas Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.14. The stock had a trading volume of 458,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,751. The firm has a market capitalization of $371.15 million, a P/E ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a current ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.36 and its 200 day moving average is $5.52. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.52 and a one year high of $9.15.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) by 1,586.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,339 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 56,761 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.13% of Adamas Pharmaceuticals worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 69.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Adamas Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovery and development of chrono-synchronous therapies for chronic neurologic disorders. Its products include GOCOVRI, ADS-5012, ADS-4101, and Namzaric. GOCOVRI is indicated for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease receiving levodopa-based therapy.
Recommended Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Adamas Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adamas Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.